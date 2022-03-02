Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

UPDATE: Dayton’s Bun Bros. ConeyLand will not reopen

Mike Davis, co-founder of the Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand, died in Nov. last year after a heart attack. Along with longtime friend and co-founder, Von Crager, Davis led the shop to become a popular stop with an impressive, creative grill menu and friendly service.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Mike Davis, co-founder of the Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand, died in Nov. last year after a heart attack. Along with longtime friend and co-founder, Von Crager, Davis led the shop to become a popular stop with an impressive, creative grill menu and friendly service.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
Updated 1 hour ago

It was a short — but sweet — run for the popular hot dog, ice cream and grill shop that opened in May 2021 at 2509 Valley Pike in Riverside.

Mike Davis, co-founder of the Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand, died in November last year after a heart attack. Along with longtime friend and co-founder, Von Crager, Davis led the shop to become a popular stop with an impressive, creative grill menu and friendly service.

ExploreSubmarine House’s next location announces opening timeline

“I would like to thank the community for supporting the business,” The Bun Bros posted to its Facebook page on March 1. “Since Mike passed away, I’ve been pondering whether to continue. At this time, I’ve decided to dissolve the business. The Bun Bros dba Coneyland is officially permanently closed for business.”

Following Davis’s death, the restaurant soon closed, but initially planned on reopening come springtime.

Loyal customers and community members showed their support on The Bun Bros’ public Facebook page following the announcement Tuesday.

“So sorry it has come to this, and don’t envy you having to make this decision,” wrote Facebook user, Christie Waddell. “Our granddaughter will miss her favorite after-school treat adventure.”

In Other News
1
Dorothy Lane Market associate competes in national grocery bagger...
2
One of Dayton’s oldest bars could close
3
Submarine House’s next location announces opening timeline
4
Dayton chef named semi-finalist for one of nation’s top culinary awards
5
I LOVE THE ‘80s: Rock legends join forces for Rose concert

About the Author

Follow Sarah Franks on twitter

Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top