UPDATE: Dayton’s Bun Bros. ConeyLand will not reopen

It was a short — but sweet — run for the popular hot dog, ice cream and grill shop that opened in May 2021 at 2509 Valley Pike in Riverside.
Mike Davis, co-founder of the Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand, died in November last year after a heart attack. Along with longtime friend and co-founder, Von Crager, Davis led the shop to become a popular stop with an impressive, creative grill menu and friendly service.
“I would like to thank the community for supporting the business,” The Bun Bros posted to its Facebook page on March 1. “Since Mike passed away, I’ve been pondering whether to continue. At this time, I’ve decided to dissolve the business. The Bun Bros dba Coneyland is officially permanently closed for business.”
Following Davis’s death, the restaurant soon closed, but initially planned on reopening come springtime.
Loyal customers and community members showed their support on The Bun Bros’ public Facebook page following the announcement Tuesday.
“So sorry it has come to this, and don’t envy you having to make this decision,” wrote Facebook user, Christie Waddell. “Our granddaughter will miss her favorite after-school treat adventure.”
