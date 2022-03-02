UPDATE: Dayton’s Bun Bros. ConeyLand will not reopen

Mike Davis, co-founder of the Bun Bros LLC ConeyLand, died in November last year after a heart attack. Along with longtime friend and co-founder, Von Crager, Davis led the shop to become a popular stop with an impressive, creative grill menu and friendly service.

“I would like to thank the community for supporting the business,” The Bun Bros posted to its Facebook page on March 1. “Since Mike passed away, I’ve been pondering whether to continue. At this time, I’ve decided to dissolve the business. The Bun Bros dba Coneyland is officially permanently closed for business.”