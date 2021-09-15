dayton logo
Vandalia celebrates Oktoberfest with two-day festival

Oktoberfest in Vandalia will be held Sept. 17 and 18. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Oktoberfest in Vandalia will be held Sept. 17 and 18. STAFF FILE PHOTO

By Staff report
1 hour ago

Brats, cabbage rolls, live music and more are on tap this weekend during the Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest celebration.

The event will be held at the Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Friday, Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to midnight.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be back,” Dave Starline, a festival organizer, said in a release. “Our group has put together a nice family-friendly event with lots of great music, food and beverages.”

Be sure to come hungry. Giant German brats, cabbage rolls, homemade potato salad, pork chop sandwiches, sauerkraut, pretzels and baked goods will be on sale.

Craft and domestic beer will be on draft and in bottles as well as selections from Vandalia’s Hairless Hair Brewery.

Brats, cabbage rolls, live music and more are on tap this weekend during the Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest celebration. (AP file)
Brats, cabbage rolls, live music and more are on tap this weekend during the Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest celebration. (AP file)

The annual Oktoberfest is sponsored by Sister Cities of Vandalia, a nonprofit international organization dedicated to fostering global friendship, understanding, and communication.

Vandalia joined Sister Cities in 1975 when it signed Lichtenfels, Germany as its first Sister City, according to the Sister Cities website. Lichtenfels, Bavaria is located in the rolling hills of central Germany and is approximately the same size as Vandalia.

Live music and entertainment will be held throughout the weekend.

Music bingo will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and trivia will be held Saturday at Saturday at 3 p.m. The Menus will take the stage Saturday at 8 p.m.

Buckeyes fans won’t be disappointed. The 3:30 p.m. Ohio State football game against Tulsa will be televised.

Admission is $5 each day. A presale ticket special is available online. Admission for Friday and Saturday is $14 and includes a souvenir stein filled with beer.

More information about the event can be found here.

