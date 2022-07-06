Vandalia Youth Theatre presents 3 musicals, ‘SpongeBob’ opens this weekend

If you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment this month, Vandalia Youth Theatre (VYT) is putting on not one, or two, but three shows: “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Seussical Kids,” and “Descendants: The Musical.”
VYT is a non-profit program for all students who have an interest in theater from pre-K through seniors in high school.
The program started in the early ‘90s when a couple of parents and staff members united to create a creative space for 20 local children to perform in the summer. They held productions in a Vandalia church and practiced anywhere they could. Since then, VYT has blossomed with over 200 kids stemming from 19 different schools across the Miami Valley.
The troupe’s mission is “to provide exceptional musical theater experience dedicated to fostering artistic and personal development,” according to VYT’s website.
Whether a student has nine years of experience or exploring the world of theater for the first time, all are welcome to participate. For auditions, each age group has a different level of tasks. Primaries, second through fifth grade, sing songs and read stories. Juniors, fifth grade through eighth grade, have a dance audition, sing songs from Disney and prepare a funny story for their monologue. Seniors, ninth grade through twelfth grade, prepare a Broadway song, their own monologue and go through an extensive callback process, according to Traeln Hoover, VYT board president. Ultimately every child who auditions receives a role.
Hoover, who has been the board president of VYT for two years, says the program allows students to “build strong friendships and a foundation in theater that will serve them throughout their life in public speaking, in confidence and in their future careers, as well as possibly building a future Broadway star.”
The troupe’s youngest group stems from the Young Performers Camp, comprised of ages pre-K though second grade, who will be the opening act for “The SpongeBob Musical.” “The SpongeBob Musical” will feature the seniors July 8-July 10. ”Seussical Kids,” consisting of popular Dr. Seuss characters such as Horton the Elephant and Cat in the Hat, will be performed by the primaries July 15-17. “Descendants: The Musical,” based on the Disney Channel original movie, will be performed by the juniors July 15-17 as well.
All performances will be held at Northmont High School, located at 4196 National Rd. in Clayton.
For more information about VYT or to purchase tickets, visit http://vandaliayouththeatre.net/performances/.
