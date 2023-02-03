Warm up with a bowl of soup: Here are some of Dayton’s favorites

As the Dayton region experiences a big chill, the south is recovering from an ice storm and the northeast is preparing for a polar blast. Winter is definitely here and there is no better way to warm up than with a big bowl of soup.
Sipping up spoonfuls of savory broth, meat and vegetables really just heats the bones and the soul.
We asked our readers to share their favorite destinations for soup in the Dayton area. Here are the results:
🍲 Big Sky Bread Company
Location: 3070 Far Hills Ave. C, Dayton
Favorites: Vegetable, Broccoli Cheddar, Chicken Noodle, Tortilla
What people have to say: “(Big Sky Bread Company has a) personable atmosphere and the soup is excellent. Breads that go with it are also incredible,” said Demetri Inempolidis of Oakwood.
🍲 Blind Bob’s
Location: 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Favorite: Pickle and Loaded Baked Potato
🍲 Buckhorn Tavern
Location: 8800 Meeker Rd., Dayton
Favorite: French Onion
What people have to say: “It’s still the best I’ve ever had to this day. And I live in Las Vegas these days and have yet to come across better,” said Hugh Jorgan.
🍲 Cherry House Cafe
Location: 1241 Meadow Bridge Dr., Beavercreek
Favorite: Chicken Pot Pie
What people have to say: “Tastes amazing and is priced nice,” said Misty Cameron of Riverside.
“Great people. Feels like home,” said Christina Hale of Washington D.C.
🍲 Coco’s Bistro
Location: 250 Warren St., Dayton
Favorite: Tomato Bisque
🍲 Dorothy Lane Market
Locations: 2710 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, 6177 Far Hills Ave., Dayton and 740 N. Main St., Springboro
Favorites: Santa Fe Chicken, Mushroom, Curry Turkey, Stuffed Pepper, Chicken Pasta
What people have to say: “DLM always has so many choices and the Santa Fe is unbelievably yummy. By far the best soup I’ve ever eaten,” said Paul Moody of Dayton.
🍲 Doubleday’s
Locations: 101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Suite 120, Centerville and 776 N. Main St., Springboro
Favorites: Chicken Chili, French Onion, Potato, Chicken Tortilla
What people have to say: “There are so many different choices and they are all delicious,” said Tiffany Haynes of West Milton.
“(The potato soup) is the perfect consistency of yummy potato and melted cheese,” said Kathy Steele-Keller of Dayton.
🍲 Dublin Pub
Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Favorite: Potato
🍲 Fifth Street Brewpub
Location: 1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Favorite: Roasted Red Pepper
🍲 Grist
Location: 46 W. Fifth St., Dayton
Favorites: Any of their soup offerings
What people have to say: “Their soup offerings change regularly and we like each one we have tried. Each one is unique and a delicious blend of fresh ingredients,” said Anne Davis.
🍲 Jimmie’s Ladder 11
Location: 936 Brown St., Dayton
Favorite: Clam Chowder
🍲 Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina
Location: 3800 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Favorite: Chicken
What people have to say: “Unexpected place to get unbelievable soup. Much flavor, huge pieces of tender chicken and sliced avocado on top,” said Laura Carter of Kettering.
🍲 Linh’s Bistro
Location: 5532 Airway Rd., Dayton
Favorite: Pho Ga
What people have to say: “It is delicious,” said Amy Rollins of Kettering.
🍲 Little Saigon
Location: 1718 Woodman Dr., Kettering
Favorite: Vietnamese soup bowl
🍲 Oakwood Club
Location: 2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
Favorite: French Onion
🍲 Panera
Locations: Several across the Dayton area
Favorites: Chicken Noodle, Broccoli Cheese
What people have to say: “The consistency, taste and appearance of Panera’s broccoli cheese soup,” said Mildred Sherron of Trotwood.
🍲 Singha Thai
Location: 4123 W. Town and Country Rd., Kettering
Favorite: Tom-Yum with chicken
What people have to say: “You get enough for a couple meals, and it always makes me feel better, no matter what’s wrong,” said Barbara Kedziora of Oakwood.
🍲 Spaghetti Warehouse
Location: 36 W. Fifth St., Dayton
Favorite: Minestrone
🍲 Treasure Island Supper Club
Location: 4250 Chief Woods Ln., Moraine
Favorite: Crab Bisque, French Onion
🍲 Wheat Penny
Location: 515 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Favorite: Any of the daily soup specials
