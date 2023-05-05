Where to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation around Dayton

The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek will open early on Saturday at 6 a.m. for a coronation watch party. Guests will be treated to complimentary scones and bar service and can take advantage of food deals throughout the day. A British breakfast will be half-priced for brunch between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The Pub is also offering the Old Speckled Hen, an English pale ale, for $5 along with other specials throughout the weekend.

The Pub celebrated the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II when she died in September 2022. The owners created a space in The Pub for customers to pay respects to the queen during England’s 10 days of mourning. They also invited patrons to watch the live funeral procession and gave out free tea, coffee and scones.

Check out The Pub’s menu and learn more at https://experiencethepub.com/.

👑 Central Perc European Café

2315 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

Central Perc European Café in Oakwood is decked out in banners and other decorations to celebrate the coronation. The cafe will open around 5:30 a.m. to welcome guests eager to watch the livestream of the ceremony. Central Perc will serve marmalade toast, quiche and scones, which the café said were “selling like hotcakes” as people prepare to watch the coronation at home in their pajamas too.

Check out Central Perc European Café at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057495878056.

👑 The Last Queen

210 E Main St., Enon

The Last Queen, a gastropub in Enon, is looking forward to hosting “ex-pats” and “Royal enthusiasts” at the restaurant’s Coronation Weekend. The restaurant opens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and will stream the coronation festivities. They will also offer $5 British pints, tea, scones and desserts until they sell out.

On Sunday the gastropub will host a special, authentic British Sunday Roast “fit for a King,” complete with yorkshire pudding, an English Garden salad and sticky toffee pudding. This special event held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. is $40 per person and by reservation only. Reservations can be made by emailing maggie@lastqueenpub.com or calling 937-340-6032.

Check out The Last Queen’s menu and learn more at https://www.lastqueenpub.com/.

👑 Annual British Car Meet

321 Hopeland St., Dayton

The 18th annual British Car Meet slated Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the British Transportation Museum in Dayton occurs just in time to crown the new king.

Roughly 100 British cars will be showcased and judged for prizes. Food will be available as well. Admission to the car meet is free.

“Our annual event is being held on the same day, May 6, as the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace,” said Pete Stroble, museum president. “This means that spectators will get to see which British cars are most prizeworthy on the same day of the ceremony marking the formal investiture of the United Kingdom’s 40th monarch.”

Check out the British Transportation Museum and learn more at www.BritishTransportationMuseum.org.