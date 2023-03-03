WORTH THE DRIVE: Dublin’s ‘greenest and grandest’ St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Explore Dayton Society of Artists celebrates Black hair in new exhibit

The whole family can take on the Fairy Doors of Dublin Trail any time of year by hunting for fairies across 10 local business in Bridge Park and Historic Dublin. With stops at the Dublin Toy Emporium, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream and the Dublin Visitor & Information Center, there is something to enjoy for every trail traveler. Complete the trail for a commemorative Fairy Door T-shirt.

The Dublin Ohio Convention & Visitors Bureau certifies businesses in the town as “Irish Approved.” These businesses sell Irish-themed food, drinks and merchandise for foodies and shoppers alike. Fado Pub & Kitchen is known for its Irish breakfasts on the weekends and post-parade St. Patrick’s Day party. Also Irish-approved is Dublin Village Tavern, which has over 30 Irish whiskey offerings and Irish egg rolls. Johnson’s Real Ice Cream scoops up an Irish-approved sundae, and visitors can leave the Phoenix Bat Company with a shamrock-engraved green mini bat.

Beyond the festivities of March, Dublin is home to the largest three-day Irish festival in the world, celebrated in early August. This year’s festival will be Aug. 4-6 and will feature 65 musical acts, including Celtic rock bands, and nearly 100 vendors selling food and merchandise.

The place where everything is greener also is home to many green spaces to visit as the spring arrives. Dublin has over 60 parks, several with picturesque waterfalls and bike trails throughout. And with over 70 public art instillations around town, there are plenty of uniquely Dublin photo-ops, including a field of 109 stone ears of corn that are over six feet tall.

For more information on visiting Dublin, Ohio and taking part in the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, visit https://www.visitdublinohio.com/.