WORTH THE DRIVE: Hocking Hills State Park constructing new overnight lodge opening this fall

A overhead view of the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge on October 19, 2021. Credit: Ohio Department of Natural Resources

“The Hocking Hills Lodge offers breathtaking views that the tradition cabin experience does not,” said Stephanie O’Grady, spokeswoman with Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “It’s a luxurious space that puts amenities at reach without leaving the building. We hope this new lodge will have even more people to enjoy the beauty this park has to offer.”

Hocking Hills State Park construction workers gathered together for a group photo on June 22, 2021. Credit: Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Although the new lodge will be under construction until the fall, reservations are now being excepted. Eighty-one rooms are available for stays beginning Nov. 1. Rates begin at roughly $200 per night.

Reservations can be made up to one year in advance. As the anticipated fall opening approaches, earlier reservation dates will be accessible.

Demand for overnight accommodation is expected to increase. Visit hockinghillsparklodge.com or call 1-800-AT-A-PARK (1-800-282-7275).

Hocking Hills State Park is located in Logan, particularly on the Hocking River, 48 miles southeast of Columbus.