WORTH THE DRIVE: Indiana’s Parke County Covered Bridge Festival the place for all things fall

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
4 minutes ago
X

Indiana’s largest festival, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, is in full swing through Sunday, Oct. 22 with arts and crafts, food, fall foliage and 31 historic covered bridges to check out.

Located about three hours from the Dayton area, it’s the perfect stop for all things fall.

My best friend and I went to the headquarters of the festival in Rockville on Friday, Oct. 13 — the first day of the festivities. I was amazed with all the different food options. We had chicken tenders and homemade corn fritters with cinnamon butter from The Chuck-Wagon Ladies. Those alone, were worth the three hour drive. The only thing I regret is not trying their fried biscuits with apple butter.

Rockville had a variety of vendors from antiques and house décor to clothing and permanent jewelry.

We also explored Billie Creek Village, where we saw three covered bridges and several historic buildings include a schoolhouse, two churches, Governor’s house and a General Store.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Here are eight other towns worth visiting in Parke County:

  • Bellmore: Pumpkins, mums and a variety of family yard sales.
  • Mansfield: Home to the Historic Mansfield Roller Mill and an array of festival food and goods.
  • Bloomingdale: The Clay Plant, apple butter making and homemade chicken and noodle dinners.
  • Bridgeton: Filled with a variety of historic structures, it’s home to Indiana’s Most Famous Covered Bridge.
  • Rosedale: Activity hub featuring local crafts and a quilt sale.
Explore93-year-old food event returns in-person in November
  • Mecca: Home to the county’s oldest operating tavern along with a large tent of handmade items.
  • Montezuma: Crullers, roast hog and beans and wagon tours along the Wabash and Erie Canal.
  • Tangier: Home of the buried beef.

Tickets are not required. For more information, visit www.coveredbridges.com or the county’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

ExploreHalloween 2023: When trick-or-treaters will be in your community
In Other News
1
Harrison Twp. restaurant to reopen under new ownership
2
Country star Parker McCollum coming to Nutter Center
3
BEST OF DAYTON: National Museum of United States Air Force named Best...
4
Dayton Barbecue Company to open restaurant in downtown Dayton
5
93-year-old food event returns in-person in November

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top