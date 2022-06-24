Zack Sliver enters new era with latest EP

Creativity advisor: “Gospel singer Sarah Kelly is an old family friend, and she runs the Sarah Kelly Music School in Texas. They assign you a partner to write with and challenge your ideas. Meagan Allen, a singer-songwriter in Nashville, became the person and we clicked. She was a big help.”

Cohesive vision: “Patrick had great ideas on how to structure all the instrumentation. The way he can map out a composition is insane. There are all these little intricacies that make it more of a journey versus all the instruments going crazy all at once. These songs are telling a story that you’re kind of walking through.”

Dream team: “I’ve always really liked Eric Bluebaum’s bands No Balance and Maharaja. He came up with some of the craziest bass riffs, which helped the record groove really well. Brian Hoeflich goes in and plays drums with just a sheet of paper and no music. My brain can’t work like that. Scotty Houchins from the Pullouts played some piano and he’s just a delight.”

In sync: “Recording with Patrick was amazing. We worked really hard but this was the easiest record I’ve ever made. He’s the best producer I’ve ever worked with. I can’t wait to make the next record together.”

