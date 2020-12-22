Awww! Dogs ease pandemic isolation for nursing home residents

When the pandemic lockdown began in March, dog therapy was suspended along with most other activities at the nursing home.

“I decided we needed to re-energize the pet visiting program since there’s no outside visitation allowed,” said Daniel Reingold, founder of the pet therapy program and president and CEO of RiverSpring Health, nonprofit operator of 103-year-old Hebrew Home. “They’ve been on the floors bringing happiness and unconditional love to residents and staff alike.”

The dogs belong to staff members who bring them to work every day. But the program doesn’t allow just any dog.

“It has to be a combination of the right owner, right dog and right temperament,” said Reingold, whose own rescue dog, Kida, is one of the new recruits. “The dogs have to be assessed, follow basic commands and be able to cope with wheelchairs, elevators, medication carts and all the other things they’ll encounter on a floor.”

Cats are also used in the pet therapy program — but only robotic ones. Hebrew Home has numerous lifelike animatronic cats that purr and meow as residents hold them in their laps and stroke their fur. “The cats are especially soothing to people with dementia,” said Catherine Farrell, director of therapeutic activities, primary dog handler and owner of Marley.

“The love of an animal is incredible,” Farrell said. “It releases endorphins, reduces blood pressure, reduces anxiety. For people here who had animals in their life history, seeing dogs triggers memories and opens communication.”

While Farrell has to remain 6 feet away from residents and wear a face mask and plastic shield, Marley can plop his head on their beds as they pet him.

“To break through the social distancing barrier is really important,” Farrell said. “It’s one of the only ways they’re able to touch another living being and gain satisfaction from that physical connection.”

But it’s not just about petting a dog, said Olivia Cohen, dog handler and assistant director of the therapeutic activities program. For some residents, the interaction can break down barriers and open communication and emotional expression, she said.

Cohen recalls one woman who was struggling with anxiety and having trouble coping with the new environment when she moved into the home. “Nothing would get through to her to help her,” Cohen said. “But when I brought the dog to her, her complete affect changed from crying to having her face light up and telling stories about her own experiences.”

For resident Elizabeth Pagan, dog visits are a welcome respite from the isolation she has endured since she’s been restricted to FaceTime visits with her children, grandchildren and terrier-dachshund mix Ruby.

“It means a lot to me, makes me feel good when I pet the dogs,” said Pagan, who’s recovering from a stroke. “My favorite is Marley. He gives me a lot of comfort.”

——-

"One Good Thing" is a series that highlights individuals whose actions provide glimmers of joy in hard times — stories of people who find a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing

Sal Markowitz, 96, right, and Sandra Greer, 82, left, visits with Marley, a Great Dane, while therapeutic activities director Catherine Farrell looks on at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Staff member Francis Marrero greets Marley, a Great Dane, at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Kida, a chocolate Labrador, visits with Sal Gonzales, 79, in his room at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Jerry Woloz, 79, visits with his family and a new dog via a tablet at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Video and drive-by visits are the only types available at this time due to fears of spreading COVID-19 within the nursing home. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Jerry Woloz, 79, visits with family via a tablet at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Video and drive-by visits are the only types available at this time due to fears of spreading COVID-19 within the nursing home. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Owner Joy Solomon, left, and therapeutic activities staff member Olivia Cohen work with Redwood, a poodle, to accustom him to common nursing home sights, such as wheelchairs, at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Jeff Philipson, 80, right, smiles as he visits with Zeus, a bichon frise, at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Kelley Dixon, right, greets Redwood, a poodle, as he trains while making the rounds at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Eileen Nagle, 79, talks with Zeus, a bichon frise, as he visits her room at The Hebrew Home at Riverdale in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. New dog recruits are helping to expand the nursing home's pet therapy program, giving residents and staff physical comfort while human visitors are still restricted because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig