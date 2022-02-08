New musical ‘Saving Cinderella’ brings poverty into spotlight

“I was at the zenith of my career when this all happened,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for family, we would’ve been in the homeless shelter. I had been volunteering helping those in poverty, but to live it made it even more real.”

Caption Christine Duncan, left, and Rameka Smith. CONTRIBUTED Caption Christine Duncan, left, and Rameka Smith. CONTRIBUTED

Duncan was volunteering at CE3: Community Enrichment, Encouragement and Empowerment, a non-profit organization inspiring people living in low-income communities to burst through glass ceilings and push into new possibilities. It was there she meet Rameka Smith, who has been helping her on the project and was also part of the inspiration for the musical.

“(Smith) was always told by her mother, she would make something of herself,” Duncan said. “But she always had that voice in her head telling her the opposite.”

Duncan is currently trying to raise enough funds through a Kickstarter campaign that is set to expire at midnight on Monday, Feb. 14. She needs $45,000 so that she can move forward with finding a venue and casting the musical.

The campaign is structured as a presale of tickets and corporate sponsorships – including the Hero Ticket. The Hero Ticket sends a child and their parent/guardian or other approved adult to go see the production of “Saving Cinderella.” The Heroes will be consultants for the show.

Beyond the Kickstarter, Duncan is looking for more partnerships. She currently is working with TheatreLab Dayton, CE3 and Think Tank, Inc.’s Change Leader Alliance. She said these groups have beneficial partners to help those in the community find solutions.

“We want to evaluate the experience of those in poverty and help society to see it,” she said. “The vision is for a prolific poverty fighting experience. We want a shifted mindset for all and cross socioeconomic and racial lines.”

Explore Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces new concerts for 2022 season

The goal is for the musical to debut in December 2022. If they don’t receive sufficient funds, Duncan will explore other fundraising options. She said right now her focus is getting to opening night, but she is hopeful.

“There are moments when I allow myself to dream,” she said. “I look online for dresses I might wear. Opening night will be about honoring my patrons and showing gratitude is at the top of list.”

Beyond donating to the campaign or becoming a partner, there will be a Cinderella’s Valentines Ball on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at Culp’s Café at Carillon Park. Seats are limited, so an RSVP is necessary.

For more information visit www.savingcinderella.com or the Kickstarter campaign.