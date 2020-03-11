BEST OF DAYTON: Best places to go for a fine dining experience

Caption The Pine Club meal, including its signature onion rings. 2008 staff file photo by Lisa Powell

The iconic steakhouse that opened in 1947 has been crowned the place to go for fine dining in Dayton for two consecutive years.

The Pine Club is famous for a few things: its tender, juicy ribeye, its salad dressing, its onion rings and its stewed tomatoes, not to mention its dark and cozy atmosphere.

The Pine Club, serving Dayton for more than seven decades, is no stranger to national — and even international —recognition.

The restaurant was featured in 2018 on the Cooking Channel program “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

In June 2015, the Pine Club was included in an episode of the Food Network’s “Top 5 Restaurants.” In December 2013, it was included in a list of “10 of the World’s Greatest Old Dining Institutions” by a writer for T Magazine, the New York Times Style Magazine, joining restaurants in Paris, London, and New York City.

It’s so good, even a president ate there.

1926 Brown St., Dayton | 937-228-7463 | Facebook | Website

🥈SECOND PLACE: The Oakwood Club

Caption The Oakwood Club's Garlic Shrimp and Linguine with Twin Filet Mignons. E.L. HUBBARD/CONTRIBUTED

The Oakwood Club, a staple since 1962, has been a big Best of Dayton winner through the years. It’s not all about the steaks at the OC — try the potato-encrusted Chilean Sea Bass for a real treat or other fresh seafood favorites including lobster tails, scallops and more. The wine selection is also top-notch.

2414 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-293-6973 | Website | Facebook

🥉THIRD PLACE: Carvers Steaks & Chops

Caption Carvers Steak and Chops is open for holiday luncheons through Dec. 23. It offers a special luncheon menu, but the dinner menu is also available, including this prime rib. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carvers is famous for its steak, but so much more. It’s a repeat winner of the Wine Spectators ‘Award of Excellence’ for its extensive wine list. It also has a martini lounge, live music and popular menu items including seafood, pasta, chicken and in-house desserts.

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton | (937) 433-7099 | Website | Facebook

🏆PAST WINNERS BEST OF DAYTON BEST FINE DINING

2018

WINNER: The Pine Club

2nd Place: The Oakwood Club

3rd Place: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

2017

WINNER: Watermark

2nd Place: The Oakwood Club

3rd Place: The Pine Club

2016

WINNER: The Oakwood Club

2nd Place: Coco’s Bistro

3rd Place: The Pine Club

2015

WINNER: The Oakwood Club

2nd Place: The Pine Club

3rd Place: Rue Dumaine