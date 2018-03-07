‘What Had Happened Was’ Podcast, Episode 4: The vagina tree’s knobby side

As you may remember, the vagina tree caused all sorts heated debate on Dayton.com’s Facebook page with some people not understanding why anyone would put felt vaginas in a perfectly innocent tree.

The artists collectively called Viva La Vulve and The Craftivism Sisterhood of Yellow Springs explain the whys as part of this new podcast episode.

You might also remember that the vagina tree was infiltrated by a man packing felt penises.

>> Penises hung in Yellow Springs vagina tree

As it turns out, the man with the felt penises was not the only one who took offense to the vagina tree. As the craftivists explain, he was just the tip of the iceberg.

