12 noteworthy shows to see in August

Aug. 5-14, Springboro Community Theatre

Based on the Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist,” Lionel Bart’s tuneful musical includes “Consider Yourself,” “Reviewing the Situation” and “As Long As He Needs Me.” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro. Free admission. 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org.

“42nd Street”

Aug. 10 and 14, The Neon

Filmed in 2018 at London’s Theatre Royal, this dazzling, tap-happy production features such musical theater standards as “We’re in the Money,” “Shadow Waltz,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and the title number. 7 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Sunday at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. $12.50. 937-222-8452 or neonmovies.com.

“A Poetic Medley: Dunbar 150 Tribute”

Aug. 13, Dayton Metro Library and Oral Funk Poetry Productions

In celebration of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s 150th birthday, this event, spearheaded by Sierra Leone, president, artistic director and co-founder of OFP Theatre and Production Company, features Mama Sol, Shaun Diggs, William Boatwright, Jr., Rico Romalus Parker, Marva Williams-Parker, Christopher Smith, and Vibe5 Band. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Main Library’s Eichelberger Forum, 215 E. Third St., Dayton. Free admission. daytonmetrolibrary.org.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Aug. 17, Dayton Live

The Glenn Miller Orchestra, performing at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Wednesday, Aug. 17, continues the musical legacy of its namesake with a set full of classic songs. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Over 18 musicians will perform such timeless classics as “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” 7 p.m. Wednesday at Victoria Theatre, 138. N. Main. St., Dayton. $54-$84. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

John Mulaney: From Scratch

Aug. 18, Dayton Live

Comedian John Mulaney will perform two shows Aug. 18 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The Emmy-winning comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” writer has been hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.” 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $55-$95. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Jekyll & Hyde”

Aug. 18-21, Innovatheatre

Innovatheatre founder Richard Lee Waldeck directs Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse’s dark, tuneful pop musical based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. The melodic score features “Take Me As I Am,” “Someone Like You,” “A New Life” and “This Is The Moment.” 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. $25. https://www.sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/jekyllandhyde.

“Dancing in the Streets”

Aug. 21, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will open its 2022-2023 season at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton with "Dancing in the Streets." CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

DCDC launches its 2022-2023 season with a concert slated to include high-energy audience favorites as well as a special encore performance. 8 p.m. Sunday at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton. Free admission. dcdc.org.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Aug. 23, Dayton Live

"Weird Al" Yankovic will perform at the Schuster Center Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The legendary comedian is back in “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” The show will focus on Yankovic’s non-parody material, including his more obscure pastiches and original songs. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $49-$329. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Twelfth Night”

Aug. 26-28, Shakespeare in South Park

Susan Robert directs Shakespeare’s tale of mistaken identity and romance centered on shipwrecked twins Viola and Sebastian. 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday on the South Park Green, Hickory and James Streets, Dayton. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free admission but donations will be accepted. historicsouthpark.org.

“Lifespan of a Fact”

Aug. 26-Sept. 11, Dayton Theatre Guild

Tim Rezash directs Jennifer Lockwood, Brandon Shockney and Jared Mola in Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell’s one-act comedy about the battle over facts versus truth. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the Aug. 27 8 p.m. performance) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Through Sept. 11, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

The cast of La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s humorous, witty and touching look at an eclectic group of six colorful adolescents vying for a spelling championship includes audience participation. Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.