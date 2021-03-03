Coronavirus: 972,605 total cases reported in Ohio

Ohio has reported 972,605 total cases of coronavirus in the state throughout the pandemic, up approximately 2,000 from Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Wednesday marked the first time in six days Ohio recorded more than 2,000 daily cases.
As of Wednesday, 17,189 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state and 16,750 Ohioans have died due to the virus.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 50,613 hospitalizations and 7,174 ICU admissions.
Additional COVID-19 dashboards on the state’s website were displaying an internal error alert. This story will be updated with more details once they are available.
Starting Thursday, Ohioans 60 and older, police officers, childcare service workers, funeral service workers and people with type 1 diabetes or ALS, bone marrow transplant recipients and pregnant people will be eligible to be vaccinated.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the new vaccine groups earlier this, saying he was comfortable expanding vaccinations due to the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and because some providers across Ohio still had vaccine appointment available on Monday.
About 940,000 people will be eligible for vaccination under the new guidelines.
Ohio was scheduled to receive more than 400,000 vaccines this week.