Coronavirus: 972,605 total cases reported in Ohio

Starting Thursday, Ohioans 60 and older, police officers, childcare service workers, funeral service workers and people with type 1 diabetes or ALS, bone marrow transplant recipients and pregnant people will be eligible to be vaccinated.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the new vaccine groups earlier this, saying he was comfortable expanding vaccinations due to the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and because some providers across Ohio still had vaccine appointment available on Monday.

About 940,000 people will be eligible for vaccination under the new guidelines.

Ohio was scheduled to receive more than 400,000 vaccines this week.