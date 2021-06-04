Dayton museum reopens as pandemic eases

A Dayton museum dedicated to an American luxury car’s history will reopen Saturday after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The America’s Packard Museum at 420 S. Ludlow St. bills itself as home of “the largest public collection of Packard automobiles and memorabilia anywhere in the world.”
Museum officials are excited to reopen, and they have recently added five new Packards to the permanent collection.
Charis Weyble, the newly promoted office manager, said the reopening required some adjustments but brings with it a sense of excitement after coping with the hardships brought on by the pandemic.
The museum is privately funded and had to reach out to supporters for help, Weyble said.
To ensure the safety of the community and efficiency of the museum, some protocol changes were made, such as a capacity limit and creating a one-way traffic flow for visitors to come in and out while still enjoying the experience of the museum.
Further information and summer hours are as follows:
Open to the public noon-5pm Thursday-Sunday.
Group tours of 10 or more by appointment on Wednesday.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for guests older than 60, and free for children and students with valid ID.
For any other questions or concerns, call (937) 226-1710 or go online to americaspackardmuseum.org .