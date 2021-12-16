dayton logo
Gov. DeWine, First Lady test negative following exposure to person with COVID

Fran and Gov. Mike DeWine react to comments by the MC of the 2021 Dayton Walk of Fame celebration was held Tuesday morning Oct. 12, 2021 at Sinclair Community College. The Walk of Fame recognizes the lives of accomplishments of individuals from the Greater Miami Valley area. Some notables from Tuesday event are, Gov. Mike DeWine and Springfield entertainer, John Legend. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Local News
By Kristen Spicker
2 hours ago

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine have tested negative for COVID-19 after they were exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus.

The governor and his wife were exposed Monday evening to a person who has since tested positive for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.

Both DeWines don’t have any symptoms and will continue to be tested. They will also postpone public events as a result.

Last August, Gov. DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 during a required screening before he was set to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland. When the governor returned to Columbus that afternoon he tested negative.

Both DeWines were exposed to the virus last month after two staff members tested positive for COVID.

The governor and Fran DeWine are fully-vaccinated and have received boosters, according to DeWine’s office.

Kristen Spicker
