5 things to know about the coronavirus today: High case numbers and following the rules

Pop-up testing in Montgomery County on Monday

There will be a walk-up, pop-up coronavirus testing event on Monday at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township. Testing will be from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointments or doctor’s note needed. Anyone can be tested, and tests are offered at no cost.

Explore Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

Ohio had over 2,000 new cases for third day straight

Ohio saw 2,148 new reported cases of the coronavirus on Friday, making it the third straight day with more than 2,000 new cases. In addition, 16 more died due to the virus, and 86 people were admitted to the hospital.