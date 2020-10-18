5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio hits new record of cases, pop-up testing tomorrow

Ohio reaches a new case record

Ohio reached a new record of coronavirus cases reported in a day with a total of 2,234 new cases reported today, the Ohio State Health Department reported. There have been 180,225 cases and 5,067 deaths from coronavirus reported in Ohio as of Saturday, October 17. 13 new deaths have been reported. Today marks the fourth day in a row when Ohio has reported over 2,000 new cases.

Pop-up testing in Montgomery County on Monday

There will be a walk-up, pop-up coronavirus testing event on Monday at the new Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township. Testing will be from noon to 5 p.m., with no appointments or doctor’s note needed. Anyone can be tested, and tests are offered at no cost.