Cold temperatures, cloudy skies today, snow expected tomorrow night

This week will begin with cloudy weather and cool temperatures, with a chance of snow tomorrow night and Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.
Today, temperatures will range from a high of 38 degrees to lows around 23 degrees. The skies will be partly cloudy and there will be some wind during the day. A cold front that rolled through the area over the weekend is bringing colder temperatures, the NWS reported.
Tonight brings the second night of the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. With partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures expected, anyone watching the meteors may want to bring a blanket or a coat as they sit outside.
Tomorrow, the skies will be partly cloudy, but temperatures will stay cold, with a high around 35 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. The evening will be cloudy and we may see chances of snow after midnight, the NWS said.
The snow will likely continue into Wednesday morning, with snow expected until about 1 p.m. Rain will mix with the snow later in the day. We will see temperatures between 36 and 26 degrees and the evening will be cloudy.