JUST IN: Dayton’s historic Lorenz Corp. files for bankruptcy protection

The filing is dated Wednesday.

The vertically-integrated company works with composers, edits, records demos, prints sheet music, designs the cover art, warehouses, and distributes to churches, schools and retailers. Lorenz also distributes for third parties.

Reiff Lorenz, the company’s chief executive, signed the court filing as representative of the debtor.

Tami Hart Kirby, the Dayton attorney representing Lorenz in the matter, declined to comment Thursday, but took a message for a representative of the company.

Among the unsecured claims listed in the court filing was one for nearly $1.6 million, listed as due to Music Services, Inc., of Brentwood, Tenn.

Since around 1940, Lorenz has been at its current home along East Third Street, across from The Cannery and next to St. John’s United Church of Christ, the Dayton Daily News reported in a story on the company last year.

On a tour of the five-story building, the journey of their product was on display as Lorenz showed a small recording studio for certain demos, creatively decorated offices where the designers sit, and a humming press spitting out eight pages a second, surrounded by giant spools of printer paper as well as digital printing equipment.