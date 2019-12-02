Virginia Kettering’s train display is a long-standing Dayton holiday tradition

Three model trains chug through the scaled-down Christmas village: a trolley on the inner loop, a Christmas train carrying evergreen trees on the middle track and a larger diesel engine runs around the outer track.

Miniature street lights illuminate buildings with glowing windows. The structures commemorate Dayton landmarks such as Requarth Lumber, the Dayton Daily News and Kettering Medical Center.

There are countless engaging scenes within the arrangement. A diminutive bride and groom exit a church, a tiny man waits on a bench outside Elder-Beerman and a pocket-size Santa Claus leaves presents under a community Christmas tree.

The model was refurbished in 2009, and the majority is still original. The only piece missing, a trolley climbing a hill, has been replaced by a train depot.

Chris Schultz, the owner of Schultz's Hobbies, and a team of volunteers from the Miami Valley Garden Railway Society, maintain the Virginia Kettering holiday train display and assemble it in the Kettering Tower lobby each year. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Today, Chris Schultz, the owner of Schultz’s Hobbies in Kettering, and a team of volunteers from the Miami Valley Garden Railway Society maintain the display and assemble it in the Stratacache Tower lobby each year.

Schultz, who powers up the display a few days before Thanksgiving each year, said many people have made an annual pilgrimage to see the model train display a family tradition.

“It’s really awesome to watch kids and adults stand there for hours watching the trains go around,” he said. “It brings joy to me.”

WANT TO GO?

Virginia Kettering’s holiday train display, on view now through the end of the year, is located in the lobby of the Stratacache Tower, 40 N. Main St. in Dayton.

Lobby hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The train can be viewed through the building windows at Main and Second streets any time.