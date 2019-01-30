dayton logo
X

Weather records: Here are the 10 coldest days ever in Dayton

Local News
By Staff Report
Updated 48 minutes ago

The next next few days will be among the coldest the area has seen in recent years, especially when you factor in the wind chill. But looking back, it’s been much colder in the Miami Valley.

The low temperature on Feb. 13, 1899 was minus-28 degrees, which remains a record for any day in Dayton (recorded since 1893).

Here are the 10 coldest days in Dayton history, according to the National Weather Service:

(Note that one of those, from Jan. 17, 1977, was part of a miserable weather month in the Miami Valley.)

1. -28 degrees on Feb. 13, 1899

2. -25 degrees on Jan. 19, 1994

3. -25 degrees on Jan. 18, 1994

4. -24 degrees on Jan. 20, 1985

5. -22 degrees on Feb. 10, 1899

6. -21 degrees on Jan. 17, 1977

7. -21 degrees on Feb. 9, 1899

8. -20 degrees on Dec. 22, 1989

9. -20 degrees on Jan. 21, 1984

10. -19 degrees on Jan. 24, 1963

In Other News
1
New music from Dayton rapper Candy Barz takes unpopular opinion, drops...
2
College Bound? For some high schoolers, ‘I have to go to college’
3
‘Gem’ of a team takes silver in Paris
4
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami...
5
Stolen Baby Jesus returned to local restaurant’s Nativity scene

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top