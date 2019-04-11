BEST OF DAYTON: Dayton is famous for its square-cut pizza, and here’s where to get the best square

Dayton is famous for a lot of things. The Wright Brothers and funk music are at the top of the list.
But in the food world, square-cut pizza is another claim to fame.
These are the top three most popular destinations for square-cut pizza in Dayton, as voted by the public during Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2018 contest.
Here are the 3 best places to go for pizza in Dayton, as determined by YOU:
WINNER: Marion’s Piazza
Marion’s, famous for its square-cut, thin-crust pizza, has been a Dayton pizza institution for more than half a century.
The company was founded in 1965 by Marion Glass, and is run today by second-generation owner Roger Glass.
Marion’s Piazza swept three big categories in the Dayton.com Best of 2018 contest, placing first for “Best Pizza Restaurant,” “Best Square-Cut Pizza” and “Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner.” But Marion’s isn’t just famous in the Gem City. It has gotten plenty of national attention.
“Pizza Today” named Marion’s No. 1 on its “Hot 100” list for the third consecutive year based on the chain’s sales success.
What is the secret to Marion’s success?
“The pizza and sandwiches one receives today are the same pizzas and sandwiches one received 53 years ago. In other words, the quality and quantity of our food products have never changed since we opened in 1965,” Roger Glass told us.
Want to go?
South Piazza, 711 Shroyer Road | 937-293-6991
North Piazza, 3443 N. Dixie Drive | 937-277-6553
Dayton Mall Piazza, 8991 Kingsridge Drive | 937-435-3300
Town & Country Piazza, 50 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-296-1177
Centerville Piazza, 241 N. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-3993
Beavercreek Piazza, 1320 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 937-429-3393
Englewood Piazza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood | 937-832-0333
Troy Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy | 937-339-2000
SECOND PLACE: Joe's Pizzeria
Joe’s has been a family-owned and operated business since 1959, serving delicious, no-frills pizza made from scratch with handmade dough, delicious sauce, freshly ground sausage, and shredded cheeses. The Old World curled up pepperoni is a must try.
Want to go?
4313 Airway Road, Dayton | 937-253-8154 | Website | Facebook
THIRD PLACE: Cassano's Pizza King
Cassano’s is a true Dayton gem. “Vic” Cassano, Sr. and his mother-in-law Caroline “Mom” Dinisi opened their first shop June 4, 1953 in a 20-by-15 foot room in the back of a Kettering grocery store. They sold 400 square-cut, thin-crust pizzas the first day. Today, you’ll find subs, salads, pastas, calzones, and, of course, pizzas at Cassano's, including a monster-sized 30-inch pizza.
Want to go?