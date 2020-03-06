BEST OF DAYTON: Your picks for the most delicioso Mexican food in town

WINNER: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton | 2190 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood

Tried and true, Taqueria is one Mexican food stop that has never let us down. If you are looking for authentic and affordable, this is your place. Even the complimentary chips, salsa and sauces made fresh daily in house that greet you as soon as you are seated exceed expectations. Whether you stop in for a quick bowl of made-from-scratch guacamole, or you’re in for the big leagues — a ginormous chiles rellenos platter — we can almost guarantee it won’t be your last trip to Taqueria.

2ND PLACE: El Toro Bar & Grill

448 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek | 2915 Harshman Road, Dayton | 6770 Miller Lane, Dayton | 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville |1375 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek | 710 Gardner Road, Springboro | 9190 N. Main St., Englewood | 8321 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights | 794 Northwoods Blvd., Vandalia | 4421 Ohio 725, Bellbrook | more online

Don’t worry about portion size when you pick El Toro for your next Mexican feast. Plates are huge and filled from brim to brim. Daytonians can’t get enough of El Toro’s hot enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas and more. Luckily, there are plenty of El Toro locations so you don’t have to go far to stuff yourself with queso goodness.

THIRD PLACE: Elsa’s

Multiple locations: Elsa's On the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton; Elsa's East Restaurant & Cantina, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton; Elsa's Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering; Elsa's South Restaurant & Cantina, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville; Elsa's Corner Cantina, 6204A Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp.

Elsa’s is famous for its killer Bad Juan margarita. If you haven’t tried it, it should be on every Daytonian’s bucket list.

And a margarita is always best with delicious Mexican eats. Elsa’s has a history in Dayton that began on Linden Avenue in 1979. Today, Elsa’s has five Dayton locations and is the home of the Super Burrito (and a mini version). It’s a 10-inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, chorizo, or pork carnitas, and are topped with a mild sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and aged cheddar cheese. The restaurant offers dine-in or carryout.

