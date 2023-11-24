Black Friday weather: Partly sunny, highs in low 40s

Today will be partly sunny and cold, with highs around 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling below freezing to around 24 degrees.

The forecast for Saturday is similar to today, with highs again around 43 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds are expected to increase overnight, with snow showers likely around dawn on Sunday.

Lows will again fall below freezing to around 27 degrees.

On Sunday, snow will be likely to begin the day, changing to rain by around 10 a.m. as temperatures rise to highs around 42 degrees.

The rain is expected to continue through the day on Sunday before falling to a slight chance of rain after night falls.

Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease, with rain chances falling away after midnight.

Lows will be around 25 degrees.

