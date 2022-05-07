dayton logo
Breezy, cool with chance of rain this morning ahead of drier weekend

Weather
Mothers Day to be partly cloudy, mild

Today will be breezy and cool, with gusts as high as 28 mph and a chance of rain in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This afternoon, clouds will gradually decrease, for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs will only be around 60 degrees, falling to around 45 degrees overnight.

Mother’s Day will be partly cloudy and warmer, with a high around 68 degrees. Clouds will decrease a little more overnight for mostly clear skies by the time the sun rises on Monday.

Lows Sunday night will be around 49 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday under sunny skies, with highs reaching up around 75 degrees.

Monday night, lows will be around 54 degrees under mostly clear skies.

