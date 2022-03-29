dayton logo
X

Chance of rain late today; Showers, chance of storms tomorrow night

ajc.com

Weather
By Daniel Susco
2 hours ago

It will be cloudy, breezy and chilly today, with a chance of rain beginning this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 46 degrees.

The rain chances will taper off after midnight as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees.

Wednesday will be warm and windy, with highs up near 75 degrees accompanied by blustery winds and gusts between 30-40 mph that will continue through the night.

There will be a chance of rain late Wednesday evening that will increase after midnight, making showers likely throughout the early-morning hours on Thursday. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

For few hours before dawn on Thursday, there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms, but after the sun comes up storm chances will fall away and rain chances will gradually trail off.

It will still be windy Thursday, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs only rising a little from overnight to around 59 degrees.

On Thursday night, there will be a slight chance of rain before midnight, and winds will decrease. Lows will drop to around 35 degrees, with wind chills in the mid-20s.

In Other News
1
Chance of snow today; Cold, windy for weekend
2
Chilly with more showers today; Wintry temperatures, snow possible this...
3
Cool, blustery today with chance of scattered showers in afternoon
4
Severe storm watch ends; Blustery, chilly tonight
5
Rainy weather this week: showers today, chance for severe storms...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top