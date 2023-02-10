X
Chance of snow, rain this morning; Chilly, mostly cloudy today

Weather
By
1 hour ago

This morning will be cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain, changing to just a slight chance of rain shortly after the sun rises, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain chances will drop away around noon, and during the afternoon clouds will gradually decrease for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Highs will be around 42 degrees, with temperatures falling below freezing to around 23 degrees overnight.

Saturday will be sunny and chilly, with a high around 43 degrees. Clouds will increase somewhat overnight as temperatures dip to around 27 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs near 50 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 28 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

