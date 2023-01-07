Cloudy, chilly today; sleet, snow possible Sunday

There is a slight chance of sleet between 9 and 11 a.m. followed by a chance of rain. Little or no sleet accumulation is expected, according to the NWS.

Rain is likely Sunday night, mixing with snow after 11 p.m. before it gradually ends. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

The new workweek starts out mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees on Monday.

It will stay dry for most of the week, which will have highs in the middle to upper 40s, according to the weather service.

The eight- to 14-day outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for a wet and mild pattern ahead with above normal temperatures and precipitation for this time of year.