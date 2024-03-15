Cloudy, cool with chance of rain this morning

A chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue from overnight this morning, trailing off in the early afternoon.

Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cooler, with a high around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight clouds will decrease, with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees. It also will be breezy, especially in the afternoon, with a southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers before 2 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly sunny and cooler with a high near 50 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

The first part of the new workweek will be dry and sunny, with highs in the lower 40s on Monday rising to near 50 degrees by Wednesday.

