Cool with light winds today after overnight rain

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows falling to around 44 degrees.

Clouds will decrease again on Saturday for mostly sunny skies, highs around 56 degrees and breezy winds.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 36 degrees.

On Sunday, it will be partly sunny with a high around 58 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows around 36 degrees and patches of frost forming after 5 a.m.