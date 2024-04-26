Increasing clouds with rain in afternoon; Frost Advisory in effect for Clark, Champaign counties

There will be a chance of rain throughout the night, with a chance of thunderstorms starting around 10 p.m. and continuing into the early hours of Saturday morning. Lows will only fall to around 60 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be windy but hot, with wind gusts as high as 30 mph and high temperatures reaching up around 81 degrees. There will be a lingering chance of rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, but both are expected to trail off around noon.

Overnight clouds will decrease, breezy winds will continue, and lows will fall to around 64 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and hot, with gusts as high as 28 mph and highs around 82 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with light winds and a low around 63 degrees.