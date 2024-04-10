Cloudy with chance of showers today; Rain likely starting this afternoon

Thursday will be rainy and breezy, with a chance a thunderstorms throughout the day and gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

On Thursday night, showers will still be likely through dawn, with a chance of thunderstorms until around midnight. Lows will be around 46 degrees.

Friday will be cooler and windy as rain chances gradually fall and clouds gradually decrease. Wind gusts will reach as high as 38 mph. High temperatures will be around 56 degrees.

Rain chances are strong winds are expected to end for Friday night, with lows around 42 degrees under partly cloudy skies.