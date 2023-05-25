Cold front brings temperature drop heading into Memorial Day weekend

Saturday will be still warmer with a high near 78 degrees. Skies turn mostly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 55 degrees.

The high temperature will approach 80 degrees Sunday under partly sunny skies. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 57 degrees.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to climb, with the high expected near 88 degrees Tuesday and near 90 degrees on Wednesday.