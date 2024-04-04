Cold with mix of rain, snow today

Tonight there will be a lingering chance of showers until around midnight. Lows will be around 35 degrees.

On Friday, clouds will gradually decrease, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 47 degrees.

Clouds will continue to decrease overnight as low temperatures fall to around 31 degrees.

On Saturday, freezing overnight temperatures will cause widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 52 degrees.

Saturday night was partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees, causing widespread frost after 3 a.m.