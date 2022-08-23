Foggy this morning; Hot, mostly sunny through end of week

There will be some fog to start today, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with gradually rising temperatures through the middle of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, any fog should clear by mid-morning as temperatures rise to around 83 degrees. Overnight, there will be only a few clouds as temperatures fall to around 61 degrees.
On Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to around 86 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday will begin clear, with more clouds appearing in the afternoon. Clouds will start to gradually increase after sunset for a partly cloudy night.
Highs will be around 88 degrees on Thursday, and lows will be around 66 degrees.
About the Author