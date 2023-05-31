X

Hot, sunny today with 90-degree high

Weather
By
30 minutes ago

Today and the rest of the week will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s through the first part of the weekend.

The high temperature is expected to reach 90 degrees today and Thursday and will be even hotter Friday with a high around 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is no rain in the forecast, but there is a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm each afternoon during peak heating, the NWS said.

Skies stay clear tonight, Thursday and Friday nights, with overnight low temperatures dipping into the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.

It won’t be as hot for Sunday, which will be sunny with a high near 89 degrees.

High temperatures are expected in the middle to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

