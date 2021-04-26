Mild, breezy weather expected today, higher winds and thunderstorms possible later this week

Today will be mild and breezy, with temperatures ranging between 72 degrees and 53 degrees, the NWS said. Winds today may reach up to 11 mph.

Tomorrow will likely be windy and the area will see higher temperatures, the NWS said. Highs on Tuesday could reach up to 82 degrees, though temperatures may drop to the lower 60s overnight. Wind speeds may reach up to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, the NWS said.