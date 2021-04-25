Mild temperatures, weather today, warm temperatures later this week

The skies will be sunny and clear during the day and the area will reach highs around 60 degrees. Overnight, temperatures may drop as low as 40 degrees and we may see some sun, the NWS said.

Tomorrow, the area will see warmer temperatures, with highs around 72 degrees. The day may be slightly more windy, the NWS said. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid 50s. The skies are expected to be sunny and clear.