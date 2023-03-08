X
Mostly cloudy, cool today with freezing temperatures overnight

Weather
By
2 hours ago

Today will be mostly cloudy and cool, with highs around 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will decrease overnight as temperatures drop below freezing to around 28 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny for much of the day, with highs around 51 degrees. In the evening, however, clouds will increase quickly, and there will be a chance of rain starting around 7 p.m.

The rain chances will continue overnight, with showers likely by 1 a.m. Showers will continue through most of the early-morning hours, falling to a chance of rain shortly before dawn on Friday.

Overnight lows will be around 36 degrees.

The chance of rain will linger through the day on Friday, trailing off around dark. Winds will increase during the day, with sustained winds around 21 mph and gusty winds as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 49 degrees.

Overnight, it will be cloudy and blustery, with lows around 28 degrees.

