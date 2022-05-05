Mostly cloudy, mild today ahead of rain, storms

It will be mostly cloudy and mild today, though there will be a chance of rain in the evening which will rise overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 69 degrees.
Overnight, a chance of rain around nightfall will continue to rise, making showers likely by midnight, with a chance of thunderstorms starting soon after. The NWS said that thunderstorms are expected by daybreak, though chances for severe storms will be limited tonight.
Lows will be around 58 degrees.
Friday will be rainy, with showers and isolated storms throughout the day. Storm chances are expected to dip late in the afternoon, but rise again after midnight.
Widespread showers will be likely through Friday night as well.
Highs on Friday will be around 70 degrees and lows will be around 56 degrees.
Showers will still be likely on Saturday morning. Rain chances will gradually fall as the day goes on, with the NWS predicting a slight chance of storms in the afternoon. Rain chances are expected to fall away by dark.
Saturday night, clouds will decrease some, for partly sunny skies at dawn on Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday, with a high around 66 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.
