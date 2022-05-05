Mostly cloudy, mild today ahead of rain, storms

Widespread showers will be likely through Friday night as well.

Highs on Friday will be around 70 degrees and lows will be around 56 degrees.

Showers will still be likely on Saturday morning. Rain chances will gradually fall as the day goes on, with the NWS predicting a slight chance of storms in the afternoon. Rain chances are expected to fall away by dark.

Saturday night, clouds will decrease some, for partly sunny skies at dawn on Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday, with a high around 66 degrees and a low around 52 degrees.