Mostly sunny, chilly today; Rain returns tomorrow

Today will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs around 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures will be below normal again on Saturday with highs reaching the 40s and lows dropping into the mid 20s to low 30s. pic.twitter.com/czHNYEc5l7 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 25, 2023

Clouds will increase tonight for mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows will fall below freezing to around 28 degrees.

Tomorrow, there will be a chance of rain starting soon after sunrise, with showers likely by the afternoon. Otherwise it will be cloudy and chilly, with highs around 46 degrees.

Rain chances will gradually fall after nightfall on Sunday, switching to a chance of snow around midnight that is expected to linger through the rest of the night. Lows will be around 28 degrees, though breezy winds will make it feel like the teens.

On Monday, clouds will gradually decrease and temperatures will be cold, with highs only rising a little above freezing to around 35 degrees.

Monday night will partly cloudy and freezing cold, with lows around 19 degrees.