X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mostly sunny, cold through end of work week

Weather
By
27 minutes ago

Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs rising a little above freezing to around 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be breezy and partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 16 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and colder, with highs only around 23 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 12 degrees.

To start the weekend, Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and a little warmer again with highs around 40 degrees. In the afternoon, there will be sustained winds of up to 21 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday night, with the gusty winds continuing throughout. Lows will be around 36 degrees.

In Other News
1
Seasonal weather for Thursday before Arctic air returns Friday
2
Partly cloudy today; Colder this week
3
Chilly with clearing skies today; Showers to begin overnight
4
Chance of rain, snow tonight; warmer for Saturday
5
Winter storm: Chance for rain, snow tonight; Icy roads possible tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top