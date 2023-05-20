X

Mostly sunny, cool today after early clouds, chance of rain

Weather
By
30 minutes ago

After a rainy night, today will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a lingering chance of rain and cloudy skies to start the day, but clouds will quickly decrease during the morning and rain chances will fall away by around 8 a.m.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with highs climbing to around 77 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.

To start the work week, Monday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 56 degrees.

In Other News
1
Showers, storms possible today; Sunny and dry through the weekend
2
Sunny, warm today; Cloudy, wet tomorrow
3
Sunny, mild today, tomorrow; Patchy frost possible for some overnight
4
Mild temps, light rain possible today; Sunday and warmer tomorrow
5
Warm with chance of rain, thunderstorms today

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top