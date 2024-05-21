Mostly sunny with highs in upper 80s today

Today, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 70 degrees.

One or more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday through Wednesday night. Some strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds the primary threat. Storms will arrive ahead of a cold front that will bring temperatures back into the upper 70s for the end of the work week.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday, with highs around 85 degrees. It will be breezy as well, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely until after midnight Wednesday night. After that rain will continue, but storm chances will start to fall.

The overnight low will be around 65 degrees. It will still be breezy, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday into Thursday night, with rain likely all day and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Thursday will be cooler with a high near 78 degrees, which is normal for this time of year, NWS data show. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 60 degrees.

Friday will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees.

There is a chance of showers before 2 a.m. Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. There is a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. into Saturday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 64 degrees.

Sunday also will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. A chance of showers continues Sunday night, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 65 degrees.

Memorial Day will be cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely.