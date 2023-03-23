Multiple rounds of rain bring flooding risk today through Saturday

Many homeowners experience flooded basements following heavy rain.

The American Red Cross says items should be thrown out if they absorb water and can’t be cleaned or disinfected, such as mattresses, carpet and stuffed animals, as well as any food, drink and medicine that were exposed to flood water — including canned goods, baby bottle nipples and sealed food containers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said mold can be washed off most hard surfaces with detergent and clean water.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend.

Today will be breezy and warmer with a high near 68 degrees. The overnight low will fall to around 43 degrees.

Friday will be cooler with a high around 50 degrees, but the overnight low will not drop much, only to around 44 degrees.

Showers are expected to continue through Saturday morning before trailing off in the afternoon. It will be windy with a high near 63 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry with a high near 59 degrees.