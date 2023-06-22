X

Outlook calls for above normal rain, below normal temps

Weather
By
12 minutes ago

The first week of summer is expected to be wet with cooler than normal temperatures.

There is a chance of showers this morning, mainly between 7 and 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be cloudy with showers likely overnight, mainly after 2 a.m. Temperatures will drop to an overnight low around 62 degrees.

Showers are likely Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be cloudy and the high temperature will be around 76 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Friday, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and much warmer with a high near 84 degrees. However, there is a slight chance of showers between 8 and 11 a.m. and a slight chance of showers and storms after 11 a.m., the NWS said. Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a high near 89 degrees. Sunday night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. followed by a chance of showers. Skies will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 66 degrees.

