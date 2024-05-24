Patchy dense fog this morning; Mostly sunny today with overnight rain

Clouds will gradually decrease on Saturday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms for most of the day that will trail off before dark. Highs will be around 84 degrees.

On Saturday night it will be mostly clear with lows around 60 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will start again on Sunday, with a chance of rain starting in the morning a chance of thunderstorms joining around noon, and both showers and thunderstorms likely starting mid-afternoon. Rain and storms will continue through midnight, falling to a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early-morning hours.

Some severe storms will be possible during that time, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats, as well as possibly a tornado or two.

On Memorial Day, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the morning, with rain likely and chance of storms in the afternoon. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high around 79 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the night and a chance of thunderstorms until just after midnight. Lows will be around 59 degrees.