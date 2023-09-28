Patchy fog early, cool with chance of showers, storms today

There will be patchy fog this morning and rain likely before sunrise, but otherwise it will be cool with gradually decreasing clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Rain chances will trail off in the evening for a partly cloudy night.

Temperatures will be cool, with highs around 72 degrees and lows around 60 degrees.

On Friday, it will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs around 78 degrees. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day for mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be around 58 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 82 degrees followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 59 degrees.

